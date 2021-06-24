Gildernew welcomes more money to tackle waiting lists

The party's health spokesperson said:

"I welcome today's announcement from Finance Minister Conor Murphy that £31m will be targeted towards finding solutions to waiting lists in the health service.

"It is unacceptable that people have to wait so long for potentially life-saving treatment. People need to be able to get treatment when they need it.

"This funding for elective care will help find solutions to tackle the waiting list but we need more investment in our health service to deal with the impact of years of Tory austerity and we will continue to press the British government for more money."