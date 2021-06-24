Ennis calls for progress on Narrow Water Bridge

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed progress on Irish language commitments in the New Decade, New Approach agreement and has said that other commitments must also be progressed, including Narrow Water Bridge.

The South Down MLA said:

"All of the commitments made in the New Decade, New Approach Agreement should be implemented, including Narrow Water Bridge and other key strategic projects.

"This is a project that will deliver tangible benefits for the Warrenpoint area and for South Down.

"Sinn Féin have raised this directly with the British and Irish governments and at the North South Ministerial Council and I have lobbied the Infrastructure Minister consistently on the issue.

"As we begin to exit the pandemic, it is now time for progress on this and the other New Decade, New Approach commitments."