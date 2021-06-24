Stormont House Agreement can’t be changed without consent - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the Stormont House Agreement cannot be changed without the consent of all parties who signed up to it.

Gerry Kelly said:

"The Stormont House Agreement was agreed in 2014 between the British and Irish governments and the main political parties in the north.

“The British Government has made repeated attempts to depart from it since, which has been rightly objected to by victims’ representatives and a number of political parties including Sinn Féin.

“The Stormont House Agreement cannot be changed without the support of all parties to the agreement, including the political parties and the Irish Government who should hold the British Government accountable in honouring their commitments.

"The Agreement contained important mechanisms on dealing with the past which were designed to meet the needs of all victims of the conflict.

"The British government has sought to renege on those commitments since then and are again acting in bad faith by trying to review or rewrite the Stormont House Agreement. The Irish Government should not be party to such action.

"This is unacceptable. Agreements made need to be implemented. There can be no ambivalence or double-speak.

"We will be seeking urgent meetings with both the British and Irish governments to clarify this matter.”