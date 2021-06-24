Gildernew hails approval of soft opt-out organ donation bill

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed confirmation that the soft opt-out organ donation bill has been signed off by the Executive tonight.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“It’s great news that the soft opt-out organ donation bill has been signed off by the Executive and will now move quickly through the Assembly.

“This is life-saving legislation and will make a real difference to many families in the north.

“I commend the fantastic work of the Donate4Dáithí campaign who have brought this discussion to our homes and families.

“People should have the conversation about organ donation with their family and loved ones. This is a really important issue. I look forward to seeing it passed through the Assembly and into law.”