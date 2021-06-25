John Brady TD offers congratulations to Biden nomination as Ambassador to Ireland

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has offered his congratulations to Claire Cronin, US President Joe Biden’s nomination as Ambassador to Ireland.

Teachta Brady said:

“I want to offer a warm welcome to Ms Cronin, on behalf of myself and Sinn Féin, following her nomination as the US Ambassador to Ireland by President Biden.

"I am very much looking forward to meeting with the ambassador once she takes up her position.

"The US has made a significant contribution to the Irish peace process, and the continued support for the Good Friday Agreement by President Biden augers well for the tenure of Ambassador designate Claire Cronin.”