Ní Chuilín calls for leadership to deescalate tensions

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called for leadership to deescalate community tensions in North Belfast.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“In recent days we have sadly witnessed young people being involved in violence in both the Tiger’s Bay and New Lodge.

“These senseless and dangerous acts must come to an end immediately, residents in both communities have a right to live in peace and free from violence.

“As opposed to showing leadership and actively working to deescalate tensions, the DUP has unfortunately opted for inflammatory rhetoric.

“Political representatives and community activists in the Tiger’s Bay must show leadership and work to remove a bonfire located at an interface with the New Lodge which has led to a significant heightening of tensions in recent weeks.

“The decision to move this bonfire from within Tiger’s Bay to an interface with the New Lodge is clearly an attempt to intimidate and provoke nationalist residents, it is unacceptable and must be addressed urgently.

“I would appeal for calm and leadership from all sides before someone is seriously hurt.”