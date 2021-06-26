Time for honest discussion on protocol - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said it is time for unionism to engage in honest discussion on the protocol.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"The CBI acknowledged this week that for many businesses the protocol is already working well and presents exciting opportunities, it also called efforts to resolve outstanding issues to secure implementation of the protocol.

"This chimes with what many businesses, farmers and manufacturers tell us. They want the protocol to work and for any difficulties to be resolved through the structures that exist, to provide certainty, clarity and stability in relation to trade.

"The constant negative presentation of the protocol and calls for it to be scrapped from the DUP and others within unionism are not based in reality. They do not speak for the majority of people or businesses here.

"The majority here rejected Brexit and also support the mitigations provided through the protocol which was agreed to protect the Good Friday Agreement, north south cooperation and the all-island economy, and to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"It is time for unionism to engage in an honest discussion on the protocol. There must be a greater focus on the opportunities of the unique ability of the north to have continued access to the EU single market as well as the British market.

"The Vice President of the EU Commission and Co-Chair of the Joint Committee, Maroš Šefčovič, who will present to the Assembly's Executive Office Committee on Monday, has made a welcome suggestion of joint investment conferences to highlight the potential of the north.

"It is important the opportunities of our special status under the protocol are maximised to bring money and jobs to the north."