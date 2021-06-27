Gildernew hails two million vaccine milestone

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Colm Gildernew MLA has welcomed the continued roll-out of the COVID vaccine in the north with two million vaccine doses now delivered and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Colm Gildernew said:

“It’s great news that two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered across the north.

“The opening of the walk-in facility at the SSE arena for everyone over the age of 18 will also help increase vaccination numbers.

“The vaccination programme, together with an effective test, trace and isolate system is key to our fight back against COVID-19.

“With the spread of COVID variants across the island it is more important than ever that the vaccine roll-out continues north and south and I would encourage everyone to go and get vaccinated to help stop the spread and keep people safe.”