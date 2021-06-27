Archibald praises Binevenagh emergency response

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has praised the emergency services involved in rescuing a woman from a cliff face on Binevenagh.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I want to welcome the fantastic work of the emergency services in rescuing a woman from a cliff edge on Binevenagh.

“The all-island response involved the coastguard, North West Mountain Rescue, Community Rescue Service, police and the ambulance service.

“Thankfully the woman was rescued and I pay tribute to the combined efforts of the rescue teams.”