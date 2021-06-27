Brady praises firefighters after Bessbrook oil tank blaze

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

"I commend the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service who were involved in dealing with a major incident after an oil tank fire in Camlough Park in Bessbrook.

"A resident and a firefighter were taken to hospital following the blaze but thankfully both have now been released.

"The actions of the firefighters involved no doubt saved lives and prevented further damage."