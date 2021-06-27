Menu

Sinn Féin - On Your Side

Brady praises firefighters after Bessbrook oil tank blaze

27 June, 2021 - by Mickey Brady

Google+
Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has praised the Fire and Rescue Service for their handling of a major incident involving an oil tank fire in Bessbrook. 

The Newry and Armagh MP said: 

"I commend the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service who were involved in dealing with a major incident after an oil tank fire in Camlough Park in Bessbrook. 

"A resident and a firefighter were taken to hospital following the blaze but thankfully both have now been released. 

"The actions of the firefighters involved no doubt saved lives and prevented further damage."

Connect with Sinn Féin