Brady praises firefighters after Bessbrook oil tank blaze
Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has praised the Fire and Rescue Service for their handling of a major incident involving an oil tank fire in Bessbrook.
The Newry and Armagh MP said:
"I commend the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service who were involved in dealing with a major incident after an oil tank fire in Camlough Park in Bessbrook.
"A resident and a firefighter were taken to hospital following the blaze but thankfully both have now been released.
"The actions of the firefighters involved no doubt saved lives and prevented further damage."