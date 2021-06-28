Finucane praises Fire Fighters after major Belfast blaze

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has praised the efforts of firefighters who tackled a major blaze in Belfast on Sunday night.

The North Belfast MP said:

“This major blaze in North Belfast on Sunday night was very dangerous and well done to our Firefighters who have worked overnight to bring it under control.

“It is my understanding that the Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the possibility that this fire was started deliberately and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“The fire which was located in the Duncrue Pass area at a recycling centre is ongoing and Firefighters hadn’t been able to enter the facility overnight.

“Thankfully nobody has been injured and the advice is that windows are kept closed in the surrounding area.

“My hope is that this situation can be quickly resolved without any further disruption and that the cause of the blaze can be established as soon as possible.”