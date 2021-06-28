Irish Examiner investigation brings home reality of Direct Provision - Pa Daly TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Equality, Integration and Law Reform, Pa Daly TD, has spoken of his deep concern at the stories told as part of an Irish Examiner investigation into deaths in Direct Provision.
Teachta Daly said:
“It was once said that the treatment of refugees is a window into how the state would treat all its citizens if it feels it can get away with it. Reading the investigation by the Examiner, that is my clear impression.
“There are numerous heartbreaking cases of deaths within the system, including of one young man based in Kerry.
"Sinn Féin has been clear on our stance that the system must be ended, and ended soon, before any repeat occurrences.
“People should not be reduced down to a statistic. Keeping and reporting of proper records will aid in accountability.
"As the system is brought to a close, we also need to see the government use the legally binding standards for accommodation providers, and fast track investment to end Direct Provision.
"The time for action by government on this issue is now.”