Ennis welcomes progress on Narrow Water Bridge

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed progress toward the delivery of the Narrow Water Bridge project with funding committed by the Irish government.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome the fact that the Irish government have committed €3m to take the Narrow Water Bridge Project forward.

“Narrow Water bridge is a vital piece of all-island infrastructure which will transform the South Down area and is a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

“It will not only create jobs but it will also help attract more visitors and investment to the entire area.

"I look forward to more progress to come and will continue to work with both the Irish government and the Department of Infrastructure toward the delivery of this important project.”