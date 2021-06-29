Radiology review must be ‘thorough and robust’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said a review into over 9,000 images taken by a radiologist in the Northern Trust must be thorough and robust.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“It’s concerning that over 9,000 patients have been contacted to review x-rays taken between July 2019 and February 2020 at five different hospitals.

“It’s vital that this review is thorough and robust, not only to get to the bottom of it, but also to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“This will be a very stressful and worrying time for the people involved and the Northern Trust must ensure that patients are kept informed at all times.”