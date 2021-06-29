O'Dowd condemns attack on Portadown home

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has condemned an attack on a home at Kernan Close, Portadown which police are treating as a hate crime.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

"This attack is yet another despicable outworking of racism which continues to plague our constituency.

“I condemn outright this cowardly act of criminal damage upon the home of people who contribute far more to our society than faceless bigots with nothing to offer apart from hatred, narrow-mindedness and bitterness.

“I urge people to report any incidences of racism to the authorities, and to continue to enlighten and educate others to the wrongs of prejudice in order that we remove this scourge on society and live harmoniously with people of all backgrounds."