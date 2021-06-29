Supportive workplace policies needed for women experiencing menopause - Archibald

Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Economy Minister to promote workplace policies and guidance for employers to support women experiencing menopause.

The East Derry MLA said:

"Women experiencing menopause can find themselves physically, psychologically and emotionally drained which inevitably makes it harder for them to meet the demands of the workplace.

"Creating a supportive policy environment which facilitates flexible working entitlements would be transformative for workers in this situation. The Equality Commission has already published guidance on Promoting Equality in Employment for Women Affected by Menopause.

"This guidance can provide a form of best practice for employers to follow and support their workers.

"Today, I have asked the Economy Minister to promote this guidance and make employers and employees aware of this guidance with a view to implementing it.

"I have also requested that the Department seeks to build on this guidance and establish its own workplace guidance on this important issue."