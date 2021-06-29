Implementing Stormont House Agreement best way to deal with legacy of the past - Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said implementing the Stormont House Agreement is the best way to deal with the legacy of the past.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“We note the proposal for talks on legacy but fresh negotiations are not necessary. What is necessary is the implementation of the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement.

“The British and Irish governments were parties to that agreement and have a responsibility to ensure its implementation in order to meet the needs of victims.

“Instead of the British government looking for new ways to continue to deny access to truth to grieving families they should be implementing what they have already agreed to at Stormont House in a human rights compliant manner.

“The Irish government, a co-signatory to that Agreement needs to be pressing the British government, as we will continue to do, to ensure its full implementation.”