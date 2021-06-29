Boylan welcomes funding for NI Water

Sinn Féin Infrastructure spokesperson Cathal Boylan MLA has welcomed news that NI Water will receive the full amount recommended by the Utility Regulator for 2021/22.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“I welcome this investment in NI Water as a result of unprecedented allocations from the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, to the Department.

“Our water and sewage services need sustainable investment in order to provide quality drinking water, ensure environmental protection, help build housing and facilitate economic development.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to deliver proper and sustainable investment in our water and sewage infrastructure for communities across the north."