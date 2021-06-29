Ennis welcomes change in pub opening hours law

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the passing of legislation to modernise pub opening hours.

The South Down MLA said:

“It’s great news that legislation to modernise pub opening hours has passed its final stage in the Assembly today.

“This will bring our pub opening times into the 21st century particular through modernising Easter opening times for the first time.

“Pubs and nightclubs will also be able to serve alcohol until 2am and stay open until 3am and a Sunday night will have the same hours as any other night.

“This is welcome news for publicans, and I hope this change will help bring life back to our city and town centres.

“I commend Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey for her work to deliver this major change in the law.”