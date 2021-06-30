Sinn Féin bill to ban rent increases introduced - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has introduced the Ban on Rent Increases Bill 2021.

The bill seeks to prohibit rent increases for all existing and new tenancies for three years.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Sinn Féin bill I introduced in the Dáil today seeks to prohibit rent increases for all existing and new tenancies for three years.

“The Ban on Rent Increases Bill 2021, if implemented, will ensure that rents in existing tenancies will be capped at their rate on the date the new legislation is enacted, and new tenancies will be set according to the Residential Tenancies Board rent index.

“If the bill becomes law, the ban on rent increases will run for three years with an annual review built into the legislation.

“This bill is one of the many solutions Sinn Féin has put forward to tackle the rental crisis. This includes a refundable tax credit which would give renters one month’s rent back.

“We would also legislate for tenancies of indefinite duration, and introduce a NCT style certification for landlords.

“All of this would be supported by an increased capital investment in the rollout of affordable cost rental homes at scale. We would target the delivery of 4,000 per year.

“This government has no plan for the rental sector.

“Rents are too high, and the extortionate rates people are being asked to pay are only rising.

“The average rent across the state is now €1,256 per month, with rents rising rapidly in areas outside Dublin and the commuter belt.

“In Dublin city, according to the latest figures, the average asking rent is almost €2,000 per month.

“The Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, can continue to use the Constitution as an excuse to avoid helping renters or he can accept that this current crisis warrants a better response from this government.

“Sinn Fein believes that it is wholly reasonable to ban rent increases for three years. We believe it is fair to give hard-pressed renters a break from extortionate rent rises.”