Flynn welcomes publication of mental health strategy

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the publication of the Mental Health Strategy alongside a funding plan published today by the Minister of Health.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“The publication of this new ten-year strategy and a funding plan is a welcome step towards improving mental health services and promoting mental wellbeing.

“More investment in services and staff must be central to the delivery of this plan alongside prevention, early intervention and promoting positive mental health.

“Mental Health must be a priority for the Department of Health and the Executive."