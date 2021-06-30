Defibrillator initiative will help protect players and supporters - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed a move from the NIFL to provide a defibrillator for each one of its 41 member clubs.

The party’s sports, arts and culture spokesperson said:

“We all watched as Denmark's Christian Eriksen was resuscitated with a defibrillator after suffering cardiac arrest in his side's Euro 2020 match against Finland and we all know of sports persons and supporters from across the north who have received similar treatment while at matches.

“As well as providing defibrillators teams in the Irish Premiership, Championship, Premier Intermediate and Women's Premiership will also receive training for the new equipment.

“On average, 1,400 people a year in the North suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting.

“And for every minute CPR is not performed on the victim, survival chances decrease by 10%.

“This move will ensure that players and supporters alike will have a bit more medical protection inside the stadiums.

"It is vital that lifesaving defibrillators are in as many locations as possible, including schools, sports clubs and community facilities and that as many people across our society are educated in how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.”