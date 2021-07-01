Gildernew calls for action on Newtownards bonfire
Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has written to the Health Minister raising concerns over a bonfire in Newtownards and asking that the Minister requests urgent action by the PSNI to protect property and save lives.
The Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson said:
“The erection of a bonfire extremely close to a fire station in Newtownards is deeply concerning.
“Workers in the fire station are now currently making preparations for the worst case scenario, with plans to board up windows to protect the property.
“The 11th of July is the busiest night of the year for our fire service and this bonfire which could impede on their work and capacity to fulfil their duty to protect citizens is not only totally reckless, but outright dangerous."This is a life-saving service which could be hampered by this bonfire.
“This is the 21st century, it is 2021. In what other society would it be acceptable to place frontline public services at risk with a large, towering fire?
“I have written to Health Minister Robin Swann raising these very serious concerns and asking that the Minister requests an urgent intervention by the PSNI to remove this dangerous bonfire.”