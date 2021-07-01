MacManus calls for strong action to be taken by Europe to protect Ireland’s Mackerel Quota

MacManus calls for strong action to be taken by Europe to protect Ireland’s Mackerel Quota

Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus has called for a strong EU response after Norway, The Faroe Islands and Iceland unilaterally decided to increase their fishing quota for mackerel.

Speaking from Brussels MacManus said:

“We are all aware that Brexit has had a devastating impact on quotas for many European countries and especially on Ireland’s mackerel quota. For these countries to unilaterally and significantly increase their quota on mackerel is entirely unacceptable and severely damaging to Ireland’s fishing industry.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP called for a firm EU response. “I believe that such actions require a strong response. I have therefore contacted the European Commission asking them to engage with the authorities and stakeholders of the most affected coastal and fishing communities, so as to assist them in mitigating the impacts of these unilateral decisions. I´ve also asked them if all available sanctions will be kept under consideration and used if and where needed.”

MacManus concluded, “The EU has a very strong hand to play, if it is really serious about standing up for the Irish fishing industry. Sixty percent of the fish caught by Norway ends up in the European market, therefore, we need to send a strong message to them that this unilateral action will not be tolerated, and future trade may be affected unless they overturn this decision.” ENDS