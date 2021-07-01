Vital that review delivers new beginning to policing in south Armagh - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said it is vital that a review of policing in south Armagh delivers fair and proportionate policing for the area.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“We have now received the report into policing in South Armagh and will study its contents closely.

“It is essential that any review of policing takes on board the concerns of the local community and delivers fair, accountable and proportionate policing for the area.

“I will be raising the contents of this report directly with PSNI senior management at the Policing Board on Monday and ensure its recommendations are taken forward and will continue so that the people of south Armagh can get the community policing they deserve.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Declan Murphy added:

"In anticipation of reading the outcome of the Policing Review for South Armagh, I genuinely hope this is a new beginning to policing in our area."