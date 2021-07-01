Stormont House Agreement must be implemented in full - Sinn Féin MPs

The Sinn Féin MP team have called on the Irish government to ensure the Stormont House Agreement it agreed with the British government and the political parties is implemented in full.

Speaking after a meeting of the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement Committee meeting in the Oireachtas today, the Sinn Féin MP team said:

"At today's meeting of the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement Committee we made it clear to Simon Coveney there can be no undermining of the Stormont House Agreement.

"Simon Coveney said at today's meeting that he is committed to the Stormont House Agreement but at the same time he has also signalled his intention, along with the British government, to move away from it.

"Any changes to the Stormont House Agreement can only be made with the consent of all of those who signed up to it.

"What we need to see is the Agreement being implemented in full in the interests of victims of the conflict and of all those campaigning for access to truth."