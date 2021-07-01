Hargey calls for those who put up flag outside school to remove it

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has called for those who erected a union flag outside a school in south Belfast to remove it.

The South Belfast MLA said:

"The appearance of a union flag outside Fulton Fleming School on the Upper Malone Road is very concerning.

"Flags of any description should not be put up near schools or used in a way to mark out territory, intimidate or harass.

"The PSNI have said that following consultation with community representatives the flag will stay up. I don't know who was consulted but I know many in this community who want to see it come down immediately.

"I would urge whoever put this flag up to remove it as soon as possible and if they fail to the PSNI should remove it."