MacManus welcomes Euro Parl discussion on Palestinian Annexation Motion

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed contributions by the Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Wahba Abdalmajid, Sinn Féin’s John Brady TD and Senator Frances Black. The three were invited as guests to the European Parliament, to discuss the international importance of Sinn Féin’s motion regarding Israel’s illegal annexation of Palestinian land. The motion was adopted unanimously last month in the Dáil with Ireland becoming the first EU member state to take such a position.

MacManus said:

“Today I was pleased to be joined at the European Parliament Delegation to Palestine by Dr Wahba Abdalmajid, my party colleague TD John Brady and Sentator Frances Black. As a member of the European Parliament’s Delegation to Palestine I fully supported this discussion taking place. The purpose of the debate was to reflect on what we achieved in Ireland in terms of recognising Israel’s actions as an illegal annexation, and to identify how this could act as an example for other EU countries.

“Dr Wahba Abdalmajid highlighted the impact such initiatives have for Palestinians. She believes Ireland upheld its responsibility in international law and the Geneva Convention. She provided a real insight into the daily crimes of Israel, of Palestinian farmers crops being destroyed, water resources being stolen, families being evicted from their homes. She stressed this is ethnic cleaning and the only appropriate response is sanctions by the EU. It must be remembered that one third of Israel’s trade is with the EU, so we have to leverage this.

“Deputy Brady spoke on Ireland’s responsibility to use its seat on the UN Security Council to reach out to other countries and demand Israel is sanctioned for the annexation. He also commented on the work that went into Sinn Féin’s motion, liaising with civil society and other political parties, ensuring the adoption would be unanimous. Deputy Brady made it crystal clear that the time for words is over and that firm actions are needed.

“Senator Black spoke about the need to end any acts that aids and abets the annexation. Clarifying that an apartheid system exists and there are laws, which favour Jews over Palestinians and Israeli Arabs. She called for a halt to the EU Asia Interconnector, until Israel stops this unjust system, and highlighted the need to being the Occupied Territories Bill into law.

MacManus concluded, “Sinn Féin wants to see a consensus being built amongst the international community, that Israel is a serial breaker of international law and this must be addressed. The United Nations was established to provide a platform for countries to come together - as equals - resolve disputes and build a global community based on respect for human rights and sovereignty. However, Israel and its allies have managed to use their influence to cripple the UN’s resolve on these principles. Ireland must defend them and insist the UN speaks out against the injustices taking place in Palestine.” ENDS