John Brady TD gives presentation to EU delegation on historic Dáil Motion on Annexation

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, appeared before the Delegation for Relations with Palestine Committee in the European Parliament this week, to give a presentation to representatives from the EU Parliament on the recent passing of the motion on annexation of Palestinian lands by Israel.

Teachta Brady said:

“In May Ireland passed the historic Sinn Féin motion which gave formal recognition by the Dáil to the fact that de facto annexation is taking place in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

"Given Ireland’s long history of colonial subjugation, it is fitting that we are the first country in Europe to pass such a motion. The adoption of the motion has excited much discussion amongst members of the EU. And I would hope that we will see other member states follow Ireland’s example.

“During my presentation I gave a brief summary of how the motion came about, the significance of the fact that there was cross-party support, and the importance of Ireland’s role in the anti-apartheid campaign of the 1980s, and the need for similar campaign to develop now in response to the ongoing apartheid policies of the Israeli regime.

"I also outlined the need for the Irish government to enact the Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban trade with illegal settlements in the Occupied territories, and to give official recognition to the state of Palestine, in line with the motion on such that was passed in the Dáil in 2014.

"It is our belief that the Irish government should use its influence both within the EU, and on the Security Council to push for recognition within the bodies of the reality that de facto annexation has taken place.

"The reality is that peace and justice for the Palestinian people can only come about through the recognition of the right to self-determination.

"This can only be achieved through the international community accepting the mantle of responsibility for ending the appalling situation that exists in Palestine, only then can we hope to see an end to the illegal policies of annexation and apartheid in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”