O'Dowd condemns burning of election posters on bonfire

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has condemned the burning of election posters on a bonfire in Portadown last night.

Mr O’Dowd said:

"The burning of election posters of a Sinn Féin council election candidate Callum O Dufaigh and Alliance leader Naomi Long should be investigated as a hate crimes.

"As Callum O Dufaigh celebrated his 21st birthday party in another part of his home town, others were burning his image on a bonfire. That is unacceptable.

"The organisers and supporters of of such bonfires cannot have it both ways. It's either culture or a hate crime; it can’t be both."