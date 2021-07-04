O’Neill objects to proposals to end all court cases involving British soldiers

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán and Joint Head of Government in the north Michelle O’Neill said today she has deep concerns that the British government intends to end inquests, judicial reviews, civil cases and also prosecution cases involving British soldiers already before the courts.

Michelle O’Neill has written to the British Secretary of State looking for an urgent response to questions on the British government’s legacy proposals before any Party Leaders meeting.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I wrote to the British Secretary of State on May 10 to highlight my objections about his amnesty proposals.

“My party colleagues also raised a number of questions at a meeting on May 20 in respect of whether the British government’s legacy proposals seek to end inquests, judicial reviews, civil cases and also prosecution cases involving British soldiers already before the courts.

“Following this week’s Legacy Roundtable meeting I am seeking an urgent response to questions posed verbally and in writing in advance of a meeting of party leaders.

“If the current legacy process is to deliver for victims, in a human rights compliant manner, a clear and unambiguous statement is required from the British government as to whether:

There is an intention to introduce an amnesty or statute of limitation for British state forces?

There is an intention to interfere with due legal process in respect of legacy inquests, judicial reviews, civil cases or prosecution cases involving British soldiers already before the courts?

“The British government’s response to these questions will indicate whether this is a serious process designed to enhance the implementation of the Stormont House Agreement to deliver for victims.

“Or is this simply a vehicle to buy time, and create the impression of engagement and consultation, until the autumn when the British government brings forward its legacy legislation.

“I have also raised my objections with the Irish government and urged them as co-signatories of the Stormont House Agreement to stand up for its implementation and for the right of victims to have access to truth and justice.”