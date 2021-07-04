Review into victims and survivors redress body needed - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called for a review into the body set up to oversee the redress scheme for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

Speaking ahead of a Assembly debate on the issue, Linda Dillon said:

“Victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse are entitled to redress but the board set up to oversee the scheme is not currently fully meeting the needs of all victims and survivors.

“The redress system needs to victim-centred to meet the needs of victims and should involve victims and survivors themselves.

“The current approach needs to be reviewed however any review should be short and sharp and solution focused.

“Alongside a review, there needs to be a memorial to victims and survivors in recognition of their experiences as well as an official apology.

"The redress scheme needs to deliver for victims and survivors in the manner in which it was intended when it was agreed by all political parties.

"Our complete focus is to deliver for victims and survivors.

"These people have been failed time and time again and they should never feel like they have been failed again. "