O’Dowd welcomes Irish government’s €40m injection into north south research

Sinn Féin Further and Higher Education spokesperson John O'Dowd MLA has welcomed today's announcement of a €40m injection by the Irish Government into a North-South research initiative aimed at Higher Education institutions across both jurisdictions. The funding will be channelled via the Dublin Government's Shared island Fund.

Mr O'Dowd said:

"I welcome the fulfilment of yet another commitment in the New Approach New Decade Agreement.

"Today's announcement will help to further enhance the international standing of our universities in terms of the important work of research and development.

"Barriers to cooperation across the island of Ireland should be removed for students and institutions, such barriers act as an impediment to our economy reaching its full potential on the international market.

"The narrow focus of successive DUP economy ministers on a one -imensional East West economy has not served students, workers or the economy well and they must embrace the potential of all-Ireland working.”