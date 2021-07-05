Flynn welcomes £10m boost for mental health charities

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed a new £10 million fund to support mental health charities.

The party’s mental health spokesperson said:

“I welcome the announcement of a £10 million grant scheme to support mental health charities.

“This fund will allow our charities to continue providing vital help and support to people dealing with mental ill health.

“It has been a challenging year, not only for charities, but also for people tackling isolation and the impact of restrictions which has led to a rise in poor mental health.

“As we move out of restrictions and towards recovery, we need to continue supporting mental health organisations who provide a lifeline to thousands of people in our communities.”