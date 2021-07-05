Ní Chuilín welcomes recognition payment for Supporting People workers

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the announcement of a £500 recognition payment for thousands of Supporting People and homelessness workers.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“It’s welcome news that Minister Deirdre Hargey will give a £500 recognition payment to over 4,000 workers who supported the most vulnerable and the homeless during the pandemic.

“I think it’s only right that these staff are rewarded for their hard work and dedication to helping people through what has been a really challenging year.

“Minister Deirdre Hargey is to be commended for bringing forward this payment and for securing additional funding to ensure Supporting People organisations were able to provide this support to many people across our communities.”