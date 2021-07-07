CE Supervisors denied the right to secure pension entitlements – Pauline Tully TD

Speaking in the Dáil on the Industrial Relations Bill 2021, Sinn Féin TD Pauline Tully has called out current and previous governments led by either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil for denying the right of CE Supervisors to secure pension entitlements.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD said:

“Community employment, CE, supervisors have been denied the right to secure pension entitlements.

“This is an issue that was ruled on by the Labour Court in 2008.

“That ruling found in favour of the supervisors and that the Department responsible for the scheme should grant supervisors pension entitlements, but, 13 years later, this has still not happened.

“Shame on the Governments, led by both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, since that time.

“CE schemes throughout the country were to the fore in responding to the Covid crisis by helping with the Community Call and many other matters.

“Unlike the majority of the sector, their contracts with the Department of Social Protection state that they are not able to continue working until they are 70 years of age.

“An offer was made to them recently, which the unions are considering, but the feedback I am getting is not positive.”