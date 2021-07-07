Child Benefit must be paid over Summer months in respect of 16-18 year olds – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has asked Minister Humphreys to pay Child Benefit in respect of 16-18 year olds over the Summer months after many families expecting Child Benefit this week did not receive it.

Speaking having written to the Minister on the issue, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Last year due to school closures, Child Benefit continued to be paid in respect of 16-18 year olds during the school holidays given the difficulties posed by Covid-19. This year, parents were not informed that this would not happen again this summer and that instead, a form signed by the school was required in order for Child Benefit to continue to be paid.

“Schools are now closed for the summer and parents are unable to get the necessary form signed.

“I have, therefore, joined with the National One Parent Alliance, who brought this matter to public attention, by asking that the Minister to make Child Benefit payable to all parents with children aged 16-18 until school resumes at the end of August/September. At this stage, the forms can be signed and returned to the Department of Social Protection.

“Child Benefit is a critical source of income for families, especially to support older children. It is also relied on heavily by many parents in order to meet back to school costs, a costly time for parents.

“Separately, I believe we need to re-examine the current process in place to allow parents with children aged 16-18 years to continue receiving Child Benefit.

"There is also an issue where those aged 18 and in second level education do not receive Child Benefit. I mentioned both of these issues in my correspondence to the Minister and I hope we can engage on these issues at a later date.”