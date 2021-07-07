DUP must clarify its position on Jim Wells - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the DUP needs to state the nature of its relationship with Jim Wells following the South Down MLA's remarks about the LGBT community.

The South Down MP said:

"The disgraceful comments by Jim Wells in which he said he stands over everything he has ever said about the LGBT community have caused considerable hurt.

"He has once again exposed his unwillingness and inability to treat others with equality.

"This comes after an apology from the DUP leadership for the hurtful remarks made about the LGBT community by the party in the past so now it is incumbent on the DUP leadership to state the exact nature of its relationship with Jim Wells and whether this is a viewpoint held in the DUP's rank and file.

"There can be no place in society for discrimination towards the LGBT community or anyone else."