Ní Chuilín calls for urgent meeting with health and education ministers to discus impact of loyalist attacks on children

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called for an urgent meeting with the health and education ministers to talk about the impact of loyalist attacks on the New Lodge area of North Belfast on children living there.

The north Belfast MLA said:

"The ongoing attacks on homes the New Lodge area coming from a loyalist bonfire site are leaving children terrified in their own homes and afraid to go outside.

"Homes and gardens are being pelted with masonry and golf balls with children being left in tears, leading to restlessness, anxiety, bed-wetting and nail-biting.

"There is loud music into the early hours of the morning, together with associated anti-social behaviour and children are not able to sleep in their own beds.

"This is absolutely unacceptable.

"I have written to the ministers of health and education, as well as the Mental Health Champion and the Commissioner for Children calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the impact on these children and what can be done about it.

"We cannot expect families and children to put up with this any longer."