Domestic violence victims 'need more support' – Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has called on the Government to give more supports to victims of domestic violence, and for a proper investigation into 3,100 calls cancelled by An Garda Síochana from October 2019 until the end of last year.

Teachta Mitchell said:

“Our talking about the crisis that is domestic violence may give hope to those suffering in horrific circumstances and encourage them to reach out and seek help to end their nightmare.

“It saddens me to say the problem of domestic violence is getting worse. We all have to work together to address it.

“Covid-19 has, without doubt, made a very horrible and dangerous situation for vulnerable people even worse. We must be conscious there will be long-term fallout for victims. We must resource and support them.

“The shocking recent revelation that 3,100 calls from victims of abuse to An Garda Síochána between October 2019 and last year went unanswered was scandalous.

“That the Garda Commissioner had to issue a public apology for this entirely unacceptable failure shows the seriousness of the situation.

“A further investigation should take place to ensure this never happens again, and additional measures to those already introduced should be put in place to prevent it.

“That very vulnerable victims of domestic abuse, after having taken the courage to seek help, were silenced by the very authorities that were meant to protect them and keep them safe is scandalous.

“The Government must do better by victims. We all must do better by victims.

“A stigma still exists for men and women suffering domestic abuse and we as a society need to smash it. A safe haven must be available for victims of domestic abuse. Anything else is a failure.”