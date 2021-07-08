Clare homeowners must be included in a 100% defective block redress scheme - Violet-Anne Wynne TD
Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, has addressed the Tánaiste and asked for representation from the local Clare Pyrite Action Group on the working group set-up to address the issues faced by homeowners.
At present, there is no Clare representation in the group, who are engaging with the Department of Housing, and Clare homeowners have not been included in the Defective Concrete Block Grant scheme.
Teachta Wynne says:
“Homeowners in Clare still haven’t been included in the current scheme and that is putting them at a distinct disadvantage to their counterparts in other parts of the country.
"They do not have representation on the working-group established to review and report on outstanding issues within the current grant scheme.
“Rigorous analysis as shown that out of 5 homes core sampled in February of this year – all 5 have been evidenced to have pyrite present, and have been logged as Category 4 status, which means demolition is the inescapable outcome.
"This has been proven empirically by a qualified engineer, yet they are still struggling for recognition and a seat at the discussion table. The say Clare homeowners affected are devastated, is an understatement.
“The motion for 100% redress was passed unanimously in the Dáil last month – but what good is it if Clare folk aren’t even included in the scheme?
“The people of Clare know what a long, protracted uphill battle it has been for the impacted communities in Donegal and Mayo, so they are eager to get the ball rolling as soon as possible.
"There have been considerable delays in getting recognition and there has yet to be any financial remediation – even though the gravity of this issue has been slowly revealing itself over many years.
“The delay tactics being used by the Department are deeply frustrating.
"The recent announcement to give 6-year exemption of Local Property Tax to Donegal & Mayo families is insult to injury as Clare families also deserve this good will gesture but have been excluded yet again.
“I’m calling on Minister O’Brien to accelerate the process of including Clare homeowners in the current scheme.
This is an issue of equality – Clare people are just as entitled to 100% redress as homeowners elsewhere in the country."