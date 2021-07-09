‘Workers should not have been removed from Larne Port’ – McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said it is clear that workers should not have been removed from the Port of Larne following the ‘damning findings’ of an Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs committee investigation.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“It’s clear that workers should not have been removed from Larne Port following the damning findings of the AERA committee investigation released today.

“It’s our view, based on this investigation, that the decision to remove these workers was political rather than in the best interests of staff.

“The safety of workers must always be paramount, this decision only served to create unnecessary worry and hurt for staff and their families.

“All workers should be able to work free from intimidation, harassment and threats.

“The hysteria being whipped up by unionist political leaders cannot be allowed to block progress, trade across these islands and the day-to-day workings of government in the north.”