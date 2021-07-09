Residents have the right to live free from fear, attacks and intimidation – Hargey

Statement from Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey, the communities minister in the north

"I took the court action as Communities Minister to prevent the destruction of land which is in public ownership and to protect the wider public interest against threats of violence or damage to property and safety.

"I am disappointed with the decision. It remains my view that this illegal bonfire is not appropriate at this interface location.

"Local residents have the right to live free from attacks on their homes and free from intimidation and anti-social behaviour.

"In 2021 those people living at community interfaces should not have to tolerate illegal bonfires which threaten their properties and safety.

"The police and statutory agencies have a duty of care towards residents occupying nearby homes.

"Respect for the rule of law is essential, and must be upheld without fear or favour by the police and statutory agencies.This includes challenging criminality and antisocial behaviour."