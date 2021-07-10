Sinn Féin continue to engage with agencies after Limavady bonfire set alight

Sinn Féin has been engaging with the PSNI and other agencies after the bonfire on the Greystone Road in Limavady was set alight early this morning.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said:

"Myself and councillor colleagues have been in touch with senior police locally and other agencies after the bonfire on the Greystone Road which was due to be lit tomorrow night was set alight early this morning.

"We've been contacted by concerned local residents this morning about some disturbances in the area and I would appeal for calm.

"I've been assured that police have the resources they need and will be in the area over today and the rest of the weekend.

"Sinn Féin will continue to engage with the police, relevant agencies and residents."