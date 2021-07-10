Unanimous support from Trusts for increased psychology services - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn MLA has welcomed support from health chiefs for more psychology services for women.

The party's mental health spokesperson said:

“The lack of support for people who need access to psychology services during or after pregnancy is unacceptable and must be increased.

“Currently, Belfast Trust offers a limited service with long waiting lists and most people who are referred waiting over 13 weeks to be seen.

“This isn’t good enough for pregnant mothers and their families who need access to this vital service.

"I was reassured to hear from health chiefs at the Health Committee who reaffirmed the need to commission services.

"I will continue to raise the need for more psychology services with both the Health Trusts and Health Minister.”