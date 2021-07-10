The people of Ireland will decide their own future - Finucane

The North Belfast MP said:

“The conversation on the constitutional future of our island is to the fore of political discourse like never before, it is disappointing that British Labour leader Keir Starmer has failed to acknowledge this.

"Keir Starmer is arguing a unionist position as a British political leader but he cannot ignore the fact that a growing number of people from across different traditions on the island are now reassessing the merits of reunification as a means to re-entry into the EU, of which Brexit has been a catalyst.

“The reality is that it will be the people of Ireland who will decide our future in a unity referendum.

“Sinn Féin firmly believe that the people will have the opportunity within this decade to freely choose new constitutional and political arrangements on this island, as underpinned by the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement.

“It is reckless therefore not to plan for a new, agreed and united Ireland.

“The remarks from Mr Starmer also represent a clear shift away from the supposed British Labour policy to act as a neutral broker on the north.

“The Irish community in Britain has long supported the unification of Ireland and also traditionally supported the British Labour Party, the party must heed the voice of this community and not act as a barrier to national self determination in Ireland."