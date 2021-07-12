Palestinian visa applications must be processed with urgency - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Equality, Integration and Law Reform Pa Daly TD has written to the Minister for Justice to urge her to urgently process visa applications for family members of Palestinians currently awaiting International Protection decisions.

Teachta Daly said:

“I wrote to the Minister to ask her to process these visas as soon as possible, as there are serious humanitarian concerns at play.

“There are many Palestinians currently awaiting a Ministerial Decisions Unit letter on their status, but who have family members back in the Occupied Territories.

“There are young children being subjected to bombardments and violence, whilst having to exist without access to basic facilities, schooling and other supports necessary for their development.

“Ireland has demonstrated strong solidarity with the Palestinian people and this is a step that Ireland could easily take to protect the families of Palestinians living in Ireland, who are currently at real risk."