Pa Daly TD welcomes South Greenway decision

Pa Daly, Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, has welcomed Justice Humphreys’ decision on the South Kerry Greenway.

Justice Humphreys rejected claims that the planning approval is invalid.

Teachta Daly said:

“I was delighted to hear earlier today that the judgement by Justice Humphreys was in favour of the South Greenway.

“Regardless of any other hearings that may follow this related to the handling of the approval by An Bord Pleanála, Justice Humphreys has been clear that it will not affect the outcome of this decision.

“The Greenway will provide huge potential for those business in South Kerry that will now benefit from the increased tourism and hospitality that will follow. This is badly needed in light of the extended pandemic lockdown.

“I hope that work can commence as soon as possible now that this decision has been made.”