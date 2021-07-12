Pensioner left shaken as loyalists ravage through Barrack Street - McCann

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has condemned disgraceful scenes this afternoon as loyalists ravaged through the Falls area.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“This afternoon we have seen disgraceful scenes at Hamill and Barrack Street as crowds of loyalists were directed through the Falls area.

“The crowds antagonised local residents, waving flags and chanting sectarian songs as well as urinating in the street and vomiting on people’s property.

“A local pensioner was also left shaken as a intoxicated man screamed sectarian abuse in her face.

“Local residents were genuinely fearful to leave their homes as the crowds ravaged through the streets, this is absolutely unacceptable in 2021.

“No one should ever be afraid to leave their home.

“Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black is on the ground along with community activists supporting local residents and ensuring calm in the area.”