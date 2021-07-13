Ní Chuilín condemns sectarian loyalist chanting at Carrickhill

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned sectarian chanting by loyalists passing Carrickhill and said the police investigation must be thorough and robust.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Reports of sectarian chanting by loyalists following the 12th parades on the interface area of Millfield and Carrickhill are disgraceful.

“Residents should not have to put up with this type of hatred and should be able to feel at safe in their own homes.

“I have spoken to the Police who have confirmed that they will investigate these reports. This investigation must be through and robust.

“There is no place for sectarianism in our society and those responsible for this sectarian hatred must be brought to book.”